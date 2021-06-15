ARTICLE

On June 3, 2021, Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Bills of Exchange Act, the Interpretation Act and the Canada Labour Code (National Day for Truth and Reconciliation) (the "Act"), received royal assent.

The Act introduces the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a new paid general holiday for federally regulated employees. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be observed on September 30 of each calendar year, with the first holiday date being September 30, 2021. Federally-regulated employees will be entitled to pay for the holiday in the same manner as other general holidays.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was introduced to address the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call for Action to establish a statutory holiday to honour survivors of residential schools and their families and communities, and to ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

