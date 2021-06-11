ARTICLE

As of October 1, 2021, the minimum wage in Saskatchewan will increase from $11.45 per hour to $11.81 per hour.

Following its annual review of the province's minimum wage, the Government of Saskatchewan calculated the 36-cent increase using an indexation formula that gives equal weight to changes in the Consumer Price Index and the average hourly wage within Saskatchewan.

"Dealing with COVID-19 over the past year and a half has been a difficult time for everyone in Saskatchewan," said Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan. He further commented that the provincial government's framework ensures its support for both businesses and workers into Saskatchewan's post-pandemic recovery. Minister Morgan expressed optimism in the impact sustainable and predicable minimum wage increases will have on the province's return to normal.

All provincially-regulated employers with employees paid minimum wage are required to make the mandatory adjustments on and after October 1, 2021.

