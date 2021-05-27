ARTICLE

Our Labour & Employment group – Andrea Raso, Anne Amos-Stewart and Debbie Preston – along with guest speaker, Brendan Morley, of our Business Litigation group recently hosted a webinar where they explored the key challenges facing today's innovative businesses and their unique work environments. At this webinar, they provided in-depth insights and practical guidance on:

Ex-Employees and Social Media: Dealing with Defamation – Brendan Morley

Trials and Tribulations of Terminations: What to Do and Not Do When Ending Employment – Anne Amos-Stewart

Employee "Accommodation": What Is It and How Does It Work? – Andrea Raso & Debbie Preston

Click here for the video webcast.

for the video webcast. Click here for the Powerpoint slides

