On May 20, 2021, Ontario released its long-awaited Roadmap to Reopen (Roadmap), a three-step plan to safely and gradually reopen the province and loosen certain public health restrictions.

The province will remain in each step for at least 21 days and move to the next step if vaccination thresholds are met and other key public health and health system indicators are positive. Public health and workplace safety measures will remain in place in all steps.

The expected start date for Step One is the week of June 14, 2021. The province will confirm closer to this date.

Furthermore, effective May 22, 2021, Ontario will reopen certain outdoor recreational amenities, with restrictions (e.g., maintaining social distancing), including but not limited to:

golf courses and driving ranges;

soccer and other sports fields;

tennis and basketball courts; and

skate parks.

Ontario's emergency brake restrictions will remain in effect with the Stay-at-Home order expiring on June 2, 2021.

Details about the Roadmap's three steps are provided below:

Step One

Step One may begin after 60% of Ontario's adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and if public health indicators (e.g., hospitalizations, ICU occupancy, and new admissions and case rates) indicate the province can safely move to this step. Step One will, among other things, permit more outdoor activities to resume with smaller, well-managed crowds, and permit retail opening with restrictions. The following will be permitted/open subject to the specified limits:

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people;

Outdoor dining up to four people per table;

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people;

Essential retail at 25% capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box);

and can sell all goods (including discount and big box); Non-essential retail at 15% capacity ;

; Mall retail stores that have a street-facing entrance will open;

will open; Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit two metres' physical distancing;

Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators;

Outdoor horse riding;

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools with capacity limited to permit two metres' physical distancing;

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limits;

Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals; and

Ontario Parks.

Step Two

If at the end of 21 days in Step One, 70% of the province's adults have been vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20% of adults with two doses, and there are positive trends in public health and health system indicators, Ontario will move to Step Two.

Step Two will, among other things, permit additional outdoor activities and allow limited indoor services to resume, provided people wear face coverings and adhere to other restrictions. The following will be permitted/open subject to the listed restrictions:

Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people;

Indoor gatherings up to five people subject to other restrictions;

Outdoor dining up to six people per table;

Outdoor sports and leagues;

Overnight camps;

Outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Non-essential retail at 25% capacity ;

; Essential retail at 50% capacity ;

; Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times with capacity limits;

Outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits;

Horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits;

Outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits;

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15% capacity;

Public libraries with capacity limits;

Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits; and

Fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits.

Step Three

If at the end of at least 21 days in Step Two 70-80% of the province's adults have been vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25% of adults with two doses, and positive trends in public health and health system indicators continue, Ontario will move to Step Three.

Step Three will, among other things, permit the resumption of indoor services with larger numbers of people, with restrictions in place. The following will be permitted/open during Step Three subject to the listed restrictions:

Outdoor gatherings with larger capacity limits;

Indoor gatherings with larger capacity limits and other restrictions;

Indoor dining with capacity limits;

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Essential and non-essential retail capacity expanded;

Personal care services with capacity expanded and other restrictions;

Indoor cinemas and performing arts facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor and outdoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings with capacity limited to permit two metres' physical distancing;

Indoor museums and art galleries with capacity limits;

Indoor zoos, aquariums, waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits;

Casinos and bingo halls with capacity limits; and

Other outdoor activities from Step Two permitted to operate indoors.

Ontario has indicated that this list is not exhaustive. The province will continue to work with sectors on reopening plans.

Bottom Line for Employers

Employers are encouraged to become familiar with the Roadmap to develop an understanding of when they will be permitted to safely reopen, and to begin to prepare for their reopening. In the meantime, employers must continue to follow all public health and workplace safety measures currently in place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.