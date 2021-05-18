ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 13, 2021, Ontario announced the extension of its Stay-at-Home Order, which was set to expire on May 19, 2021, until at least June 2, 2021. All public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will remain in effect. We first wrote about the enactment of this Stay-at-Home order here.

In its May 13 announcement, the government indicated that although positive trends have been seen as a result of measures taken, more contagious variants continue to pose significant risks, and the health care system remains under significant strain; accordingly, more time is required before the Stay-at-Home Order can be lifted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.