On April 23, 2021, Ontario filed Regulations 313/21, 314/21 and 315/21 under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020. The Regulations create new requirements relating to the temporary removal of masks in the workplace to consume food or drink during Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 of the reopening plan. Specifically, those responsible for a business or organization must ensure that workers who temporarily remove a mask to consume food or drink are separated from every other person by:

a distance of at least two metres; or

plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier.

These regulations took effect immediately, so employers must take steps now to ensure compliance with this new requirement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.