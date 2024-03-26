Canada: Key Issues

Canada: A Practical Guide to Supply Chain Transparency

On 1 January 2024, the Government of Canada imposed reporting obligations on certain entities as the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the "Act") comes into force. The Act was introduced through Bill S-211 as part of the Government of Canada's plan to hold certain companies accountable for forced labour and child labour in their supply chains, and requires initial reporting by 31 May 2024, along with the posting of that report on the covered entities' website.

Canada: Bill 124 Wage Reopener Award: Another Significant Increase in Public Sector Wages

Ontario's provincial appeals court upheld the lower court's decision finding that a bill restricting compensation increases in the broader public sector was unconstitutional because it interfered with the constitutional right to freedom of association.

Canada: When it Comes to Employment Contracts, Clarity Counts!

A Vice President who was found to have retired voluntarily from his role – despite his claims of constructive dismissal – received damages for unpaid vacation, bonuses and stock options, as the employer did not clearly communicate to him the restrictive terms of the related policies.

Canada: Health and Safety Manager Dismissed for Cause for Improper Reporting and Handling of Her Own WSIB Claim

The Superior Court agreed that a Health and Safety Manager's improper handling of her own workplace injury claim was just cause for terminating her employment.

