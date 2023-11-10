ARTICLE

On November 6, 2023, the Ontario government announced that it expects to table pay transparency legislation on November 14, 2023, as part of amendments to the Working for Workers Act. If passed, the legislation will require employers to include the expected salary range for a position in job postings. The government did not provide further particulars, but instead stated that details of the salary range disclosure requirements will be finalized after a consultation period. The government also stated that the purpose of these legislative changes is to provide additional transparency for job seekers.

The Ontario government also announced that there will be further amendments to the legislation requiring businesses to disclose if artificial intelligence is being utilized in the hiring process.

Additionally, the government announced that it is considering another amendment that would ban the use of non-disclosure agreements in workplace sexual harassment, misconduct and/or violence cases.

We will continue to monitor the introduction of this legislation for further updates. More to follow.

