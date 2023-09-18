October 1 has become the date upon which Saskatchewan employers must modify the compensation paid to minimum-wage employees. In previous years, minimum wage increases have been determined pursuant to a pre-set formula based upon annual changes to the consumer price index. However, in 2022 the Saskatchewan government modified this formulaic approach to minimum wage increases; instead implementing a specific annual increase for each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In October 2022, Saskatchewan's minimum wage increased to its current rate of $13 per hour. On October 1, 2023, Saskatchewan minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour. On October 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour.

Thereafter, The Minimum Wage Regulations reimplement the previous formulaic approach linking any future minimum wage increases to both previous increases to the minimum wage and changes to the consumer price index in the preceding year—unless this approach is further modified following 2024's increase.

Employers in Saskatchewan who currently pay employees the current minimum wage will need to ensure payroll processes are updated prior to October 1, 2023, so as to reflect the new, $14 per hour minimum wage.

Contact our Saskatchewan Labour and Employment law team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.