After a long wait, the Canada Disability Benefit Act received royal assent on June 22, 2023, and officially became law. This development is considered a significant achievement for the disability advocacy community, representing a positive stride towards providing financial security and dignity to low income working-age people with disabilities.

According to government data, more than 1.4 million Canadians with disabilities live in poverty. People with disabilities face a higher rate of unemployment, and individuals with more severe disabilities have an approximate after-tax income of CA$12,520, which falls well below the poverty line.

At present, there is limited support for individuals with disabilities below the age of 65 at the federal level. This includes the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Disability Benefit, which requires sufficient contributions to the CPP for approval, and the Disability Tax Credit, which reduces the individual's income tax obligations.

The introduction of this legislation establishes the framework for the Canada Disability Benefit, which will enable the federal government to create a new supplemental income benefit for individuals with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64. The Canada Disability Benefit will supplement existing federal and provincial disability supports. Consequently, individuals who currently receive Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped in Alberta or support from the Ontario Disability Support Program in Ontario will continue receiving those benefits. In addition, they will also receive supplemental benefits from the Canada Disability Benefit on top of their provincial benefits.

Although the specific eligibility criteria for receiving the Canada Disability Benefit are yet to be determined and will be outlined in forthcoming regulations, the passing of the Act represents a significant milestone.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.