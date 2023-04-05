ARTICLE

Key Points

Canada will increase the federal minimum wage to $16.65

Overview

The government of Canada announced that it will increase its federal minimum wage to $16.65 per hour on 1 April 2023.

Starting from 1 April, federally regulated private-sector employers must update payroll information to reflect the new minimum wage rate. If the minimum wage rate in a particular province or territory is higher than the federal minimum wage, employers must follow that higher rate.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will increase the country's federal minimum wage beginning 1 April 2023.

Looking Ahead

