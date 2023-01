ARTICLE

25 Key Developments In Canadian Labour And Employment Law In 2022 Littler - Canada In 2022, Canada saw significant statutory and case law developments in labour and employment law, some of which related to COVID-19.

2022: The Year In Review In Employment Law Cassels 2022 was a year of change. The world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and ushered in a new landscape for workplaces and employment law in Canada. For the first time, many employers...

When Can Multiple Entities Be Considered A Single Employer? Devry Smith Frank LLP Under the common law Doctrine of Common Employer, multiple entities can be considered a single employer under particular circumstances.

Not So Independent: What Businesses Need To Know About Terminating "Dependent" Contractors McMillan LLP Getting rid of an underperforming contractor may not be as easy as expected. Despite their title, the law does not treat all contractors the same. Truly independent contractors are considered self-employed...

Labour Law 101: Collective Bargaining* Siskinds LLP Continuing with our labour law series, in this week's blog post we will discuss collective bargaining, the process by which a union and an employer negotiate the terms and conditions of employment...