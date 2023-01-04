Jordan Fremont comments in Benefits Canada on the legal standpoint on ESG considerations as it relates to pension plans: "The primary purpose of pension plans is to provide retirement income—that's a fundamental principle that guides the duties and responsibilities of the pension plan administrator."

Jordan also explores the complexities of interpreting ESG duties and how they interact with the duty to protect plan members.

