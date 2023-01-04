Canada:
A Look At The Latest Legal Issues Around ESG Investing
04 January 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Jordan Fremont comments in Benefits Canada on the legal
standpoint on ESG considerations as it relates to pension plans:
"The primary purpose of pension plans is to provide retirement
income—that's a fundamental principle that guides the
duties and responsibilities of the pension plan
administrator."
Jordan also explores the complexities of interpreting ESG duties
and how they interact with the duty to protect plan members.
Read the full article on Benefits
Canada's website.
