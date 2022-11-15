In our earlier blog post, we provided an overview of the new paid medical leave provisions for federally regulated employees, which are coming into force on December 1, 2022. The new provisions will entitle such employees to up to 10 days of paid medical leave per calendar year.

Initially, the amendments to the Canada Labour Code permitted the Federal Government to apply the paid medical leave to employers with 100 or more employees. However, the Federal Government has since announced that it has no intention to limit the requirement to only those employers. As a result, employees in federally regulated workplaces of any size will be entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave per year, which they can begin earning as of December 1, 2022.

