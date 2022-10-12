Effective October 1, 2022, Manitoba's minimum wage increased to $13.50 per hour.

On June 1, 2022, The Employment Standards Code was amended to permit the Province to mandate larger increases to the minimum wage where the change in the inflation rate exceeds 5% in the first quarter of a calendar year as compared to the first quarter of the year prior. Where inflation exceeds 5%, the Lieutenant Governor in Council may make a regulation increasing the minimum wage by an additional amount. The regulation must be made at least 30 days before the regulation comes into force and published on a government website as soon as practicable.

Manitoba's minimum wage is indexed to the Consumer Price Index and increases each year on October 1. The prior minimum wage was set to increase by 40 cents from $11.95 to $12.35 per hour this October. However, the Province decided to increase the minimum wage by $1.15 in addition to the scheduled 40-cent increase as a result of the inflation increase.

Accordingly, all provincially-regulated employers are now required to pay their employees the increased minimum wage of $13.50. Further, the province of Manitoba indicated that it intends to increase the minimum wage to $14.15 per hour effective April 1, 2023 and to $15.00 per hour on October 1, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.