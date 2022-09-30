On September 27, 2022, the Ontario government announced that it is seeking public feedback on its plan to expand benefits like health and dental to workers who need coverage, including those in part-time and precarious jobs, in sectors such as retail, hospitality and the gig economy.

This call for feedback follows the government's appointment of the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee (Committee) which provided recommendations on the "future of work" in the province. One of the Committee's recommendations was to appoint experts to the Portable Benefits Advisory Panel (Panel) to design and test a "portable benefits program" (one that is tied to workers, not employers), where contributors could be consumers, employers, workers and the government.

The announcement states that the feedback received will help the Panel in recommending a portable benefits program for Ontario. Those interested in providing their input are asked to complete a survey or to email their feedback to: portablebenefitspanel@ontario.ca, but must do so by December 16, 2022.

The Panel's recommendations are expected to be released in Summer 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.