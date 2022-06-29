On May 2, 2022, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) issued a notice regarding new instruction guides that will be of interest to administrators of pension plans registered under the Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985.

As the notice explains, administrators filing certain applications requiring the Superintendent's approval will now need to do so through OSFI's Regulatory Reporting System (RRS). Instruction guides that set out how to file these applications using the RRS have been prepared by OSFI and are linked to below:

Effective immediately, OSFI will no longer accept documents in support of these applications via email. However, documents in support of pension plan registration applications for the Superintendent's approval must continue to be submitted to pensions@osfi-bsif.gc.ca.

