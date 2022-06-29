On May 16, 2022, Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) published an invitation to provide feedback with respect to the development of regulations under the federal Pay Equity Act, which came into force on August 31, 2021.

This Act establishes a proactive pay equity regime that applies to employers with 10 or more employees in the federal public and private sectors, including the offices of the Prime Minister and Ministers.

The proposed regulations are intended to achieve four objectives:

operationalize the administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) system established under the Act

set out how to maintain pay equity in workplaces with no predominantly male job classes

enable the collection of wage gap data

make minor technical revisions to the existing regulations

Input is being accepted from May 17, 2022 until June 17, 2022. ESDC is seeking this input from federally regulated employers and employer associations, federally regulated workers and their representatives, as well as pay equity advocates and professionals.

Those providing feedback may wish to consult ESDC's Discussion Paper regarding the pay equity regulations that are to be put in place. Specifically, this paper elaborates on the proposed policy framework with respect to each of the above-listed objectives.

Feedback and questions can be sent to ESDC.PayEquity-EquiteSalariale.EDSC@labour-travail.gc.ca.

An online questionnaire regarding elements of the AMP system being developed, which can be found at this link, also solicits feedback with respect to several issues, including the following:

quantum of applicable penalties

classification of violations

reduction of penalties where paid promptly

publication of information regarding violations

