On April 20, 2022, the Province of Manitoba opened the first of two intake periods for the 2022-2023 Canada-Manitoba Job Grant (the "Grant"), a new program that will provide funding to employers to help cover training costs of new and existing employees. A second intake period will open in August 2022.

The Canada-Manitoba Job Grant

Under the Grant, employers can apply for up to $10,000 per employee to an overall maximum of $100,000. Employers with 100 or fewer employees can receive 75% of eligible training costs. Employers with more than 100 employees can receive 50% of eligible training costs.

Employer Eligibility Criteria

The following employers are eligible to apply for the Grant:

private employers;

non-profit organizations;

industry associations, sector councils, groups of employers;

union halls;

First Nations; and

municipal governments.

Employers not eligible for the Grant include the following:

prior recipients of three job grants over the past five years;

current recipients of funding from Manitoba under another industry workplace development program such as the Industry Expansion Program or the Workplace Development Program;

schools and post-secondary institutions funded by provincial/federal sources;

federal, provincial and territorial governments; and

federal and provincial crown corporations and agencies.

Eligible Training Participants

Eligible training participants must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada and include:

full-time, part-time or seasonal employees;

individuals who are unemployed and seeking training to get a job;

employees who reside in another province, but are working in Manitoba.

Certain individuals are not eligible for training under the Grant, including

individuals with a social insurance number that begins with "9", temporary foreign workers, independent contractors and employees of a Manitoba company who reside and work in a different province or country.

Eligible Training and Training Costs

To qualify, the training must be delivered by a third-party trainer, begin on or after April 1, 2022 and end on or before March 15, 2023.

The following training is eligible for the Grant:

training delivered by an external provider (i.e., a university, college or private consultant);

training that an employer deems necessary to equip employees with new skills and/or knowledge to meet business goals; and

activities such as coaching, mentorship and conferences/seminars will be assessed for eligibility.

Eligible training costs include:

tuition fees;

mandatory student fees;

textbooks, software and other required materials;

exam fees; and

travel costs for the training of individuals in northern and remote communities.

The following costs are not eligible for funding:

expenses for internal training delivered by a company employee;

wages of employees while in training;

trade training through an apprenticeship.

Application

To be reimbursed for the eligible training costs, the employer must submit:

a training plan report;

a training evaluation; and

proof of payment of eligible training costs (e.g., an invoice).

More information on the Grant, eligibility criteria and eligible activities can be found here.

