In this episode, Patrick Essiminy continues his discussion of the Bill 59 amendments to Québec's occupational health and safety legislation with Camille Foczeny, an occupational health and safety advisor in the Employment & Labour Group at Stikeman Elliott. They focus on amendments, both in force and pending, that relate to administrative resources, physical rehabilitation, medical aspects and imputation.

