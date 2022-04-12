In part one of this two-part series, Inna Koldorf examines Ontario's Working for Workers Act and outlines the new requirements and amendments of Bill 27, Working for Workers Act, 2021 (WFWA 2021).

Employment law in Ontario has always been on a bit of a wild ride in an election year, with innovative new rules being introduced and passed by one government shortly before an election, just to be repealed shortly after by the next government (do Bills 148 and 47 ring a bell, anyone?).

This election year is no different. In recent months, the Ontario government introduced a number of legislative changes to create new rules for various workplace conduct including non-competition clauses in employment agreements, policies on the right to disconnect from work and electronic monitoring of employees, and the introduction of minimum wage for gig economy workers.