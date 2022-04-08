On April 5, 2022, Ontario announced that, in an effort to help workers with rising costs and inflation, it will be raising its general minimum wage by 8% from $15 per hour to $15.50 per hour, commencing October 1, 2022. The general minimum wage applies to most employees in the province.

On October 1, 2022, minimum wage rates in Ontario will also be raised for the following workers:

Students under 18: from $14.10 per hour to $14.60 per hour;

Hunting, fishing and wilderness guides: from $75 per day to $77.60 per day, when working less than five consecutive hours in a day; and from $150.05 per day to $155.25 per day, when working five or more hours in a day; and

Homeworkers (those who do paid work out of their own homes for employers): from $16.50 per hour to $17.05 per hour.

