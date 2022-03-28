On December 7, 2021, the Federal Government announced in a press release that it would be proposing regulations under Part II of the Canada Labour Code requiring employees in all federally regulated workplaces to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Prior to this announcement, mandatory vaccination requirements were already in place for employees in the federal public sector and employees working in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors. The new regulations were set to apply to all federally regulated workplaces including, for example, banks, courier services, radio and television broadcasting and telecommunications companies.

Although the press release stated that the Federal Government was "working expeditiously to finalize the new regulations, which would come into force in early 2022," there has been no further word from the Federal Government. As provincial governments move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates, it remains to be seen whether the Federal Government has any intention of moving forward with this policy announcement.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.