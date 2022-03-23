ARTICLE

Key Points

Canada's federal minimum wage will increase from $15.00 to $15.55 per hour beginning 1 April 2022

Overview

The government of Canada will raise the federal minimum wage to $15.55 per hour on 1 April 2022. For individuals working in provinces or territories where the general minimum wage rate is higher than the federal minimum wage, the higher rate will continue to apply. This change will apply to workers and interns in the federally regulated private sector.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will raise the federal minimum wage from $15.00 per hour to $15.55 per hour beginning 1 April 2022. The government made this change based on the average annual increase of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Looking Ahead

The government of Canada automatically adjusts the federal minimum wage on 1 April of every year. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

