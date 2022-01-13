Paid Sick Leave For BC Employees: A New Employment Standards Minimum

Effective January 1, 2022, the BC government introduced permanent paid sick leave under the BC Employment Standards Act, creating a new statutory minimum. In order to be eligible for the 5 days of paid leave, a worker must:

be covered by the BC Employment Standards Act ("ESA"); and have worked 90 consecutive days with the employer.

If an employee satisfies the above conditions, then they will be entitled to 5 days of paid leave in each employment year, for personal illness or injury. The five days of paid leave are in addition to the three days of unpaid illness or injury leave that was already available to employees who satisfied the above requirements.

This change came into effect January 1, 2022, and creates a new minimum requirement that employers should be aware of and ensure they comply with.

