ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Canada

Refusal To Vaccinate: Disentitlement To EI Benefits And "Just Cause" Torkin Manes LLP In past articles, we have addressed an employer's right to introduce mandatory vaccination policies in the workplace. The introduction of such a policy raises the question ...

COVID-19 Vaccination Policies And Records Of Employment: New Guidance From Service Canada McCarthy Tétrault LLP As employers continue to implement vaccination policies in their workplaces, practical questions have arisen.

Supreme Court Of Canada Pumps The Brakes On Human Rights Complaints By Unionized Employees McLennan Ross LLP Do unionized employees with Human Rights complaints against their employer need to file a grievance under their collective agreement...

Employers Could Be Held Liable For Improper Use Of Pronouns In The Workplace Pallett Valo LLP In a recent decision, EN v Gallagher's Bar and Lounge, 2021 HRTO 240 (CanLII), the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (the "Tribunal") found that an employer discriminated against three employees...

Sexual Harassment And Failure To Accept Employer's Disciplinary Measures Is Cause For Termination Affleck Greene McMurtry LLP An employer has just cause to terminate an employee for inappropriate, sexually harassing comments and refusing to apologize, the Ontario Court of Appeal recently held.