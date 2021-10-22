There have been many legislative and regulatory changes across Canada for pension plan administrators in 2021. While we have discussed certain notable updates in various Blakes insights as they have arisen over the last several months, this infographic provides a high-level summary of the key changes across the country. We will continue to update this infographic as further legislative and regulatory changes develop.

This infographic is current as of October 11, 2021.

Please use the table of contents below to skip to your desired section.

Footnotes:

1 On April 19, 2021, the Federal Government tabled its 2021 Budget, which included a number of provisions related to pensions including: fixing contributions errors in defined contribution pension plans, revisions to the federal unclaimed assets regime, revisions to the framework for negotiated contribution pension plans and changes to the taxes applicable to registered investments.

2 On March 15, 2021, the Canada Revenue Agency released guidelines outlining conditions that they are applying to individual pension plans (IPPs), designated plans and similar registered pension plans under the authority of subsection 147.1(5) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (ITA). These conditions concern plan designs that use a money purchase provision to avoid certain conditions under the ITA and Regulations that limit employer contributions to a defined benefit provision of an IPP or designated plan.

3 On March 24, 2021, the Ontario 2021 Budget (Budget) was released. The Budget indicated that a review of the Pension Benefits Guarantee Fund (PBGF) found that there is a need for data to better estimate the PBGF's exposure to future claims and the appropriate level of funding by employer sponsors. To address this, the Budget indicated that Ontario would be amending Regulation 909 under the Ontario Pension Benefits Act (PBA) to require pension plan administrators to calculate and report their plan's PBGF claim exposure. Regulation 909 was subsequently amended on July 29, 2021, as discussed in footnote 4.

4 On July 29, 2021, Regulation 909 under the PBA was amended to require administrators of plans with PBGF liabilities of C$10-million or more to report (i) data related to the plan's PBGF claim exposure, and (ii) information regarding the distribution of its pension benefits. The new information must be included in routine actuarial valuation reports filed on or after September 1, 2021.