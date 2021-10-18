We would like to remind federally-regulated employers that they are generally required to post a notice informing their employees of their obligations under the Pay Equity Act by November 1, 2021. The government has published a template notice and guidance here. Key things to keep in mind include:

Employers can draft their own notice or use the form of notice posted by the Canadian Human Rights Commission (here).

If the employer has between 10 and 99 non-union employees, the notice must include (among other things):

the date of the posting; a description of the employer's obligation to establish a pay equity plan; and if the employer chooses to establish a pay equity committee, the requirements for pay equity committee membership and the right of employees to designate committee members.

If the employer employs 100 or more employees or is unionized, the notice must include (among other things):

the date of posting; a description of the employer's obligation to create a pay equity plan and form a pay equity committee; and the requirements for pay equity committee membership and the right to select committee members.

The notice must be posted in such a way as to be readily available to all employees, and may be in print or electronic form.

For further information, please refer to our previous publication here.

Stay tuned for our on-demand webinar concerning practical steps to achieve compliance with the new requirements under the Pay Equity Act.

