As previously announced in our May 11, 2021 blog, B.C. introduced changes to the Employment Standards Act, requiring employers to provide 3 days of paid sick leave related to COVID-19.

Effective June 17th, employers in B.C. who are registered for WorkSafeBC insurance coverage and are signed up for the employer online services can submit applications for reimbursement for amounts paid to employees for COVID-19 paid sick leave. Applications can be submitted for wages paid back to May 20, 2021, up until December 31, 2021. The application can be found here on WorkSafeBC's website.

The Ministry of Labour advises that it can take up to 10 business days for employers to receive payment.

It remains to be seen what reimbursement system will be used for the new permanent paid leave sick program, which is set to start on January 1, 2022.

Originally published 18 June 2021

