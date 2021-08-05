On July 30, 2021, the federal government proposed a variety of extensions to existing COVID-19 support programs for businesses and workers. The proposed changes are summarized below.

For employers

The government has proposed extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support until October 23, 2021.

In addition, the rate of support which employers can receive during the period between August 29 and September 25, 2021 would be set at 40% rather than being reduced to 20% as previously announced.

Eligible employers would still be able to apply for the Canada Recovery Hiring Program instead of the wage subsidy if they choose. This program is available until November 20, 2021.

For workers

The government has proposed extending the Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit, and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit until October 23, 2021.

In addition, the maximum number of weeks available under the Canada Recovery Benefit would be increased by an additional 4 weeks, to a total of 54 weeks (at a rate of $300 per week).

For details of the specific technical changes and clarifications which are included in the government's proposal, see this Backgrounder from the Department of Finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.