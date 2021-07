ARTICLE

Canada Introduces New Federal Holiday Commencing September 30, 2021: National Day For Truth And Reconciliation Littler - Canada On June 3, 2021, the federal government's Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Bills of Exchange Act, the Interpretation Act and the Canada Labour Code (National Day for Truth and Reconciliation) received Royal Assent.

"Smile, You're On Camera": Towards An Increased Use Of Employee Monitoring Tools For Teleworking? CLC (Canadian Litigation Counsel) It is well known that a major part of labour law consists of balancing the rights and interests of the employer with those of the employees.

Developing A Long-Term Remote Work Policy Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP As restrictions related to COVID-19 continue to ease in British Columbia and employers are given the green light to return employees to the workplace...

Wrongful Dismissal Damages – Are CERB, EI, STD, LTD And Other Government Benefits Deductible? Cox & Palmer After an employee has been terminated from their employment, there are a variety of benefits they may be eligible to receive, depending upon their circumstances.

A Retailer's Duty To Accommodate Disabilities That Interfere With A Customer's Ability To Wear A Face Mask McMillan LLP The BC Human Rights Tribunal (the "Tribunal") has issued its first decision relating to discrimination in the context of mandated mask policies.