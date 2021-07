ARTICLE

Canada Introduces New Federal Holiday Commencing September 30, 2021: National Day For Truth And Reconciliation Littler - Canada On June 3, 2021, the federal government's Bill C-5, An Act to amend the Bills of Exchange Act, the Interpretation Act and the Canada Labour Code (National Day for Truth and Reconciliation) received Royal Assent.

"Smile, You're On Camera": Towards An Increased Use Of Employee Monitoring Tools For Teleworking? CLC (Canadian Litigation Counsel) It is well known that a major part of labour law consists of balancing the rights and interests of the employer with those of the employees.

Developing A Long-Term Remote Work Policy Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP As restrictions related to COVID-19 continue to ease in British Columbia and employers are given the green light to return employees to the workplace...

Broken Processes: Human Rights Tribunal Reminds Employers Of The Importance Of The Procedural Duty To Accommodate McMillan LLP The duty to accommodate under Ontario's Human Rights Code is a collaborative process that imposes obligations on both employees and employers.

Don't Spend Your Vacation In A Courtroom: Potential Vacation Time And Vacation Pay Issues That Every Employer Should Know About Dentons In Canada, every legal jurisdiction has laws governing an employer's vacation obligations.