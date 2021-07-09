On June 24, 2021, the Province of Manitoba announced the Healthy Hire Manitoba Program (the "Program"), a new wage subsidy program that will reimburse local employers outside of the public sector who hire or rehire vaccinated employees.

Under this Program, employers can apply for up to $50,000 in provincial support to help cover wages of newly hired or rehired employees who can prove they have been vaccinated or will be vaccinated. Eligible employers will receive a grant equal to 50% of wages for a maximum of 10 employees, up to a maximum of $5,000 per employee.

The wage subsidy will cover the period June 10, 2021 to October 15, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Employers are eligible to apply for the program if they are:

an active and permanent Manitoba-based business, not-for-profit or registered charity; and

physically operating in the province.

Eligible employers will receive the grant for the following employees:

a newly hired employee who started working for the eligible employer no earlier than June 10, 2021; or

a rehired employee who previously worked for the eligible employer or who was laid off due to public health restrictions.

The Province indicated that employers participating in other government support programs may receive funding from the Program to hire additional employees.

Application

The Province has not yet announced when or how applications can be submitted, and has further indicated that more information about the Program will be announced in early July 2021.

MLT Aikins will continue to monitor the situation. Employers interested in learning more about how the Health Hire Manitoba Program could impact their business, and any risks that may be associated with the Program, should contact a member of our labour and employment team in Winnipeg.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.