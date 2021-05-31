We recently told you here about BC's proposed paid sick leave plan. The relevant legislation has since come into effect.

As of May 20, 2021 and until December 31, 2021, eligible workers can take 3 paid days off if they need to stay home because of COVID. The following are examples of situations where the Employment Standards Branch considers that the COVID paid sick leave would apply to a worker:

Diagnosed with COVID-19

Waiting for COVID-19 test results

Need to self-isolate or self-monitor

Following a public health order

Directed to stay home by an employer because of exposure risks

After 90 consecutive days of employment, both full-time and part-time workers who do not otherwise have access to a paid sick leave benefits plan may qualify for the leave.

Employers must provide workers with their full wages for a COVID sick day, and may not require workers to produce a doctor's note. WorkSafeBC will reimburse employers to a maximum of $200 per day. The Employment Standards Branch advises that details on the reimbursement plan, including how employers can register, will be available in June.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.