Effective October 1, 2021, Manitoba's minimum wage will increase five (5) cents to $11.95 per hour. Provincially-regulated employers are required to adjust hourly wages to $11.95 for employees who are paid the minimum wage.

The minimum wage is based on the Consumer Price Index in Manitoba. Accordingly, this year's adjustment to the minimum wage reflects the 2020 inflation rate of 0.5%. On May 21, the Government of Manitoba indicated that "indexing Manitoba's minimum wage to inflation provides predictability for businesses in terms of wage costs and ensures the purchasing power of the minimum wage is maintained on an ongoing basis."

In its news release, the province further indicated that the $2,020 Tax Rollback Guarantee will return almost $250 million to homeowners and the 2021-2022 budget will remove the retail sales tax on personal services, such as salon services.

