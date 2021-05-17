ARTICLE

The Saskatchewan Government has introduced legislation, Bill 603, which would amend The Saskatchewan Employment Act to provide for paid sick leave. If the legislation passes, employees would be entitled to paid sick leave of up to:

10 days in a 52 week period; or

14 days in a 52 week period when a state of emergency related to a communicable disease has been declared pursuant to subsection 17(1) of The Emergency Planning Act.

Currently, Bill 603 has only received First Reading. We will monitor the progression of this legislation and provides updates as they occur.

