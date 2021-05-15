Today, Nova Scotia announced that workers may qualify for up to 4 paid sick days when they miss time between May 10, 2021 and July 31, 2021, while awaiting a COVID-19 test appointment, getting tested, self-isolating while awaiting test results or going to a vaccination appointment.

This program only applies to workers who cannot work remotely and who miss less than 50% of their scheduled work in one week (where workers miss more than 50% of a work week, the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit is available).

Payments under this program are also subject to the following maximums:

a. $20/hr

b. $160 per day

c. $640 total per worker

This decision follows mounting public pressure to fill the gap in paid leave facing many workers, particularly in Nova Scotia where the government encourages everyone to be tested regularly and to be vaccinated.

