A recent decision of the Discipline Committee of the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers is a reminder to social workers and all regulated health professionals of the risks inherent in flirting with or seeking to date a client - even a client to whom they are no longer providing services.



In Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers v Sweet, the registrant worked in the outreach housing support program at a hospital, and attended at clients' homes to provide services. The client was a young single mother, whom the client assisted in developing a routine. The client also had depression, and the registrant conducted a number of assessments for suicidality.



The client relocated to another municipality and the registrant concluded services. He then invited the client to become Facebook friends, and engaged in increasingly friendly, and then flirtatious, messaging with her. He then asked her to go out. The client became uncomfortable and blocked the registrant. The Panel registrant apologized to the client and discontinued his advances after the client blocked him on social media.



The client shared this with another social worker, who made a mandatory report to the College.



The registrant did not attend the hearing, but agreed to the facts and admitted to engaging in professional misconduct including sexual misconduct through behaviour or remarks of a sexual nature with a vulnerable client. He also agreed to the penalty which included a reprimand and revocation of his certificate of registration.



The takeaway for professionals is not to even think of flirting with or asking out a client or even a former client. In this case, even though the social worker - client relationship had concluded before the registrant asked the client out, the panel found that the patient/service provider dynamic was still intact. The panel found that this constituted a grave boundary violation and an abuse of the registrant's position of trust and authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.