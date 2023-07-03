Announced on June 27, 2023, effective immediately, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that it will remove the limit on the length of the study programs that temporary foreign workers can enroll in without a study permit.

Temporary foreign workers who hold a valid work permit or have a pending decision on their work permit extension as of June 7, 2023 will have the opportunity to seek additional training, learning and education opportunities. Such eligible individuals can study full-time or part-time while their work permits are valid or until the expiration of this three year temporary policy, without restriction on the length of the study program.

A study permit will still be required should foreign workers wish to study longer than the duration of the work permit.

The full details of the announcement can be found here.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

