Canada:
Erika Tower Speaks To CBC News About Civil Case Against CDSBEO And Ted Oliver
13 February 2023
Lerners LLP
"It's impacted her relationships, the way she views
the world, [and] the way she views relationships between children
and authority figures with suspicion."
In a follow-up to our recent statement, Erika Tower, who is acting for a client in a
civil case against both the Catholic District School Board of
Eastern Ontario and Ted Oliver (a former teacher at St. John
Catholic High School), seeking damages for sexual abuse, spoke to
CBC News about the case. This is the third teacher from St. John
Catholic High School since April 2021 that has been implicated in
sexual abuse allegations against minors. Read the article here.
