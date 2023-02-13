"It's impacted her relationships, the way she views the world, [and] the way she views relationships between children and authority figures with suspicion."

In a follow-up to our recent statement, Erika Tower, who is acting for a client in a civil case against both the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and Ted Oliver (a former teacher at St. John Catholic High School), seeking damages for sexual abuse, spoke to CBC News about the case. This is the third teacher from St. John Catholic High School since April 2021 that has been implicated in sexual abuse allegations against minors. Read the article here.

