Freedom of information requests for records possessed by faculty members at Ontario universities, colleges and teaching hospitals raise a number of sensitivities and legal issues.
This document serves as a useful resource and provides conceptual clarity to Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) practitioners working at Ontario universities, colleges and teaching hospitals seeking to better understand and apply principles of academic freedom, custody or control, reasonable search, and exclusion for research and teaching records.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.