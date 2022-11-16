On November 14, 2022, the Ontario government tabled and passed Bill 35, Keeping Students in Class Repeal Act, 2022, which repeals Bill 28, Keeping Students in Class Act, 2022 and deems it never to have been in force.

Bill 35 states that the collective agreements that were deemed to be in operation under subsection 5(1) (New Collective Agreements) of Bill 28 are deemed for all purposes never to have come into operation.

Bill 35 is also deemed to have come into force on November 3, 2022 (the date Bill 28 came into force).

For more information on Bill 28, see our prior communications Ontario Tables Significant Legislation Impacting School Board Sector and Significant Legislation Impacting Ontario's School Board Sector Receives Royal Assent.

