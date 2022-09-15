Crowe MacKay is proud to announce their support of the Calgary area indigenous community Bearspaw First Nation education initiative. The Ozija Thiha Education Trust (OTET) was established this year by Bearspaw's Chief and Council to assist and encourage the educational development of the members of Bearspaw Nation. The Trust will support both youth and young adults who successfully complete their education at any level, creating successful futures for individuals, families, and the Nation as a whole.

The Trust recognizes qualifying Bearspaw students, assisting them financially through incentives, scholarships, and award programs at the grade and post-secondary education levels. Rianne Shotclose is a Stoney Nakoda Sioux, proud member of the Bearspaw First Nation, and one of the first recipients of an Ozîja Thiha Education Trust Scholarship Award. With financial assistance from the Trust, Rianne will be able to further her education at the post-secondary level and serve as a great role model for other Bearspaw students.

OTET Scholarships are largely donor based and "would not be possible without the support of numerous individual and corporate donors, such as Crowe MacKay," says Terry Munro, Senior Advisor to the OTET. "The generous donations we receive from individuals help to create scholarships for deserving Bearspaw students."

Crowe MacKay has been working with Bearspaw Nation for nearly 15 years and is excited about the launch of the new OTET Scholarship Program. "We support and invest in our clients beyond the annuity and advisory work," Conven Tang, Crowe MacKay Partner, shares, "it is an honour and great pleasure to have the opportunity to support the young people of Bearspaw Nation in continuing their education." Crowe MacKay looks forward to the announcement of the first Crowe Scholarship recipient in Fall 2022/Winter 2023.

Even in its early stages, the Bearspaw First Nation is excited to see the OTET Trust and its program grow, offering their community more opportunities to pursue their passions and interests, providing their members lasting value.

Donate to the Ozija Thiha Education Trust

The Bearspaw First Nation resides on Treaty 7, nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The Ozîja Thiha Education Trust is one of the initiatives introduced to support a promising and bright future for the Nation.

