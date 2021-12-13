One of the ways the most frequent ways kids get into trouble in school is by not having their unique needs met. It is well known that when a school fails to meet a student's education needs that can lead to all kinds of problems - not just the student failing to learn the curriculum. It can lead to the student being frustrated, sometimes to the point of dropping out, having behaviour problems, getting suspended or expelled, and in all cases, definitely not achieving what the student should in school. Often the resources for children with special needs are greater in the public school system than in private schools, which have only the resources that parents pay for. But, getting the school to accommodate a child's special needs can be challenging for parents. Still, Ontario Education and Human Rights Law are often on the side of the student with a disability.

In this Episode, Education Lawyer, John Schuman explains how special education works in Ontario public schools and under Ontario Law so that parents can get their children the help they need.