Legislation for the period 06/22 to 07/12

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-53 An Act respecting the recognition of certain Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan, to give effect to treaties with those governments and to make consequential amendments to other Acts C-231 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (assaults against health care professionals and first responders) C-275 An Act to amend the Health of Animals Act (biosecurity on farms)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 5, 2023:

Access to Information Act

SOR/2023-156 Regulations Amending the Access to Information Regulations

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

SOR/2023-157 Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2023-144 Order 2023-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2023-145 Order 2023-112-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Contraventions Act

SOR/2023-136 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations SOR/2023-137 Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Schedule XVIII)

Customs Act

SOR/2023-152 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (CHFTA) SOR/2023-153 CHFTA Verification of Origin Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2023-150 Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Extension of a CPTPP Tariff to Brunei)

First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act

SOR/2023-135 Squamish Nation Residential Tenancy Regulations

Fisheries Act

SOR/2023-147 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Fisheries Act

Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

SOR/2023-129 Regulations Amending Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and the Fuel Charge Regulations SOR/2023-130 Regulations Amending Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and the Fuel Charge Regulations, No. 2 SOR/2023-148 Order Amending Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

SOR/2023-149 Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-126 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations SOR/2023-127 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations SOR/2023-143 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations

Tax Court of Canada Act

SOR/2023-151 Rules Amending Certain Rules Made Under the Tax Court of Canada Act

Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992

SOR/2023-155 Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)

United Nations Act

SOR/2023-134 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:

Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act

Regulations Amending the Preliminary Screening Requirement Regulations and the Exemption List Regulations

Canada Student Loans Act

Canada Student Financial Assistance Act

Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations

Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act

Regulations Amending the Wild Animal and Plant Trade Regulations

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Negotiated Contribution Plans)

Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Persons who Cannot be Located)

Aeronautics Act

Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations)

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:

Canada Wildlife Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Radiation Emitting Devices Act

Regulations Amending the Radiation Emitting Devices Regulations (Laser Products)

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations (Erratum)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23

Sections 140 and 143 to 148 in force June 30, 2023 (PC 2023-0663)

Strengthening Motor Vehicle Safety for Canadians Act, SC 2018, c 2

Section 15 in force July 1, 2023 (PC 2023-0658)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

June 22, 2023

Bill C-22, Canada Disability Benefit Act — Chapter No. 17

Bill C-9, An Act to amend the Judges Act — Chapter No. 18

Bill S-8, An Act to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations — Chapter No. 19

Bill C-224, National Framework on Cancers Linked to Firefighting Act — Chapter No. 20

Bill C-242, Reuniting Families Act — Chapter No. 21

Bill C-51, Self-Government Treaty Recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate Act — Chapter No. 22

Bill C-18, Online News Act — Chapter No. 23

Bill C-47, Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1 — Chapter No. 26

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Draft Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX)

Notice with respect to certain substances under the Chemicals Management Plan

Canada Marine Act

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2023-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 8, 2023:

Department of Health

Notice with respect to the extension of the public comment period to August 10, 2023, for proposed fees for natural health products

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:

PACIFIC LIFE RE LIMITED — Release of assets

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:

Innovation Federal Credit Union — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 897866000RR0001] (Erratum)

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-005

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry Telecommunications — Satellite services



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 8, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 891822249RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Hoses and flexible tubing

Inquiry — Network conferencing software and audioconferencing systems

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Orders

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 8, 2023:

Copyright Board

Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2024-2026)

SOCAN Tariff 9 – Sports Events (2024-2026)

SOCAN Tariff 23 – Hotel and Motel In-Room Services (2018-2024)

Alberta / Alberta

No entries for this issue

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 27, 2023:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023

BC Reg 165/2023 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 161/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 161/2023 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Land Act

BC Reg 158/2023 Amends BC Reg 180/2007 — Integrated Land and Resource Registry Regulation

Lobbyists Transparency Act

BC Reg 166/2023 Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 165/2023 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 4, 2023:

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 168/2023 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 167/2023 Amends BC Reg 326/2008 — Demand-Side Measures Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 11, 2023:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 175/2023 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 176/2023 Amends BC Regs

168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules

169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 170/2023 Amends BC Reg 63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation BC Reg 177/2023 Amends BC Reg 168/94 — Petroleum Storage and Distribution Facilities Storm Water Regulation BC Reg 178/2023 Amends BC Regs

133/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Environmental Management Act) Regulation

87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation

Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act

BC Reg 169/2023 Amends BC Reg 250/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Control Regulation

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 171/2023 Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation BC Reg 172/2023 Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 179/2023 Amends BC Regs

89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation BC Reg 181/2023 Amends BC Reg 40/2023

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 182/2023 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 27, 2023:

Forest Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 38

Various provisions in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 153/2023)

Sections 56, 57 and 61 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 154/2023)

Section 63 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 155/2023)

Various provisions in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 156/2023)

Section 66 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 157/2023)

Section 70 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 158/2023)

Forest and Range Practices Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 25

Various provisions in force June 26, 2023, April 24, 2024 and January 1, 2026 (BC Reg 163/2023)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 11, 2023:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23

Section 41 (d), (e), (f) and (h) in force July 7, 2023 (BC Reg 169/2023)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14

Various provisions in force January 31, 2024 (BC Reg 179/2023)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16

Sections 7 and 8 in force July 7, 2023 (BC Reg 173/2023)

Public Service Labour Relations Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 27

Act in force July 14, 2023 (BC Reg 183/2023)

Societies Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 24

Various provisions in force July 7, 202 (BC Reg 173/2023)

Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 1

Sections 6, 9, 24 and 27 in force October 2, 2023 (BC Reg 184/2023)

Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 9

Act in force July 7, 2023 (BC Reg 174/2023)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Workers Compensation Act

Man Reg 69/2023 Occupational Diseases Regulation

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 70/2023 Miscellaneous Provisions Regulation, amendment Man Reg 71/2023 Liquor Licensing Regulation, amendment Man Reg 72/2023 Cannabis Regulation, amendment

The Buildings Act

Man Reg 77/2023 Designated Buildings Regulation, amendment Man Reg 78/2023 Manitoba Building Code Man Reg 79/2023 Manitoba Energy Code for Buildings Man Reg 80/2023 Manitoba Plumbing Code

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act (Social Responsibility Fee Repealed), SM 2023, c 8

Act in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 203/2023)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Revenue Administration Act

NB Reg 2023-41 NB Reg 84-247, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Endangered Species Act

NLR 50/23 Endangered Species List Regulations (Amendment)

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 47/23 Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment)

Petroleum Products Act

NLR 48/23 Petroleum Products Regulations (Amendment)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:

Student Financial Assistance Act

NWT Reg R-024-2023 Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment

Workers' Compensation Act

NWT Reg R-026-2023 Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 108/2023 Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — amendment NS Reg 109/2023 Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 107/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 111/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Psychologists Act

NS Reg 106/2023 Psychologists Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:

An Act to Amend Chapter 32 of the Acts of 2000, the Psychologists Act, SNS 2018, c 19

Sections 5 to 9 in force June 9, 2023 (NS Reg 105/2023)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:

Cannabis Act

Nu Reg R-014-2023 Cannabis Regulations, amendment

Securities Act

Nu Reg R-015-2023 System Fees for SEDAR+ Regulations

Business Licence Act

Nu Reg R-016-2023 Business Licence and Registration Fee Regulations

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

O Reg 183/23 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions, amending O Reg 436/22 O Reg 184/23 Definitions and Prescribed Provisions, amending O Reg 436/22

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 186/23 Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 590/06

Consumer Protection Act, 2002

O Reg 165/23 General, amending O Reg 17/05

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 188/23 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 153/23 Limitation Periods O Reg 161/23 Adjustments Under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04

Gaming Control Act, 1992

O Reg 136/23 General, amending O Reg 78/12

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 144/23 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Juries Act

O Reg 175/23 General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 176/23 Transitional Matters, amending O Reg 767/21

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 180/23 Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22 O Reg 185/23 Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 583/06

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 154/23 Rural or Remote Electricity Rate Protection, amending O Reg 442/01 O Reg 155/23 Cost Recovery re Section 79.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 330/09 O Reg 156/23 First Nations Delivery Credit (On-Reserve Consumers Under Section 79.4 of the Act), amending O Reg 197/17 O Reg 157/23 Distribution Rate-Protected Residential Consumers, amending O Reg 198/17 O Reg 158/23 Ontario Electricity Support Program, amending O Reg 14/18

Ontario Fair Hydro Plan Act, 2017

O Reg 159/23 Limitation Periods, amending O Reg 30/22

Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016

O Reg 160/23 General, amending O Reg 363/16

Pharmacy Act

O Reg 179/23 General, amending O Reg 202/94

Planning Act

O Reg 189/23 Zoning Order — City of Peterborough

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 146/23 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending O Reg 180/22, which amends RRO 950

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

O Reg 178/23 Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 900/21, which amends O Reg 107/96

Repair and Storage Liens Act

O Reg 166/23 General, amending O Reg 427/15

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

O Reg 174/23 Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21

Supply Chain Management Act (Government, Broader Public Sector and Health Sector Entities), 2019

O Reg 134/23 Centralized Supply Chain Ontario, amending O Reg 612/20

Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997

O Reg 177/23 Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022

June 23, 2023

Proposed Approach for Regulations under the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022 — Comments by August 8, 2023

Medicine Act, 1991

June 26, 2023

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is proposing amendments to regulations made under the Medicine Act, 1991, to regulate Physician Assistants — Comments by August 11, 2023

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

June 29, 2023

Consumer Protections Related to New Home Purchase Agreements and Price Escalations — Comments by August 13, 2023

Environmental Registry of Ontario

July 4, 2023

Technical Bulletin - Flooding Hazards: Data Survey and Mapping Specifications — Comments by September 5, 2023

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

July 7, 2023

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 45/22 (General) under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act to restrict which laboratories can perform Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Testing as Part of the Provincial Respiratory Virus Testing Program — Comments by July 27, 2023

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

July 10, 2023

Proposal to amend Ontario Regulation 53/05 and/or create regulations under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to rate regulate certain pumped storage facilities — Comments by August 24, 2023

July 10, 2023

Supporting Critical Transmission Infrastructure in Northeast and Eastern Ontario — Comments by September 8, 2023

Electricity Act, 1998

July 10, 2023

Proposal to amend O. Reg. 509/18 under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by August 24, 2023

Orders In Council

Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36

Schedule 18, subsection 1(2), which amends the Gaming Control Act, 1992, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 859/2023)

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

Schedule 36, sections 2 to 9 and 25 to 28, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 860/2023)

2 to 9 and 25 to 28, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 860/2023) Schedule 36, sections 1, 10 to 22, and 24, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023)

1, 10 to 22, and 24, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023) Schedule 36, section 29, which amends the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023)

29, which amends the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023) Schedule 36, section 30, which amends the Municipal Act, 2001, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023)

30, which amends the Municipal Act, 2001, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023) Schedule 20, subsections 1(1) and (2), which amend the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Act, in force June 30, 2023 (OIC 863/2023)

Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26

Schedule 3, sections 16 to 38 and 60, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)

16 to 38 and 60, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023) Schedule 3, section 65, which amends the Consumer Protection Act, 2002, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)

65, which amends the Consumer Protection Act, 2002, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023) Schedule 3, section 66, which amends the Highway 407 Act, 1998, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)

66, which amends the Highway 407 Act, 1998, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023) Schedule 3, subsections 67(3) and (4), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)

67(3) and (4), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023) Schedule 3, section 68, which amends the Repair and Storage Liens Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)

Transportation Statute Law Amendment Act (Making Ontario's Roads Safer), 2015, SO 2015, c 14

Order in Council 578/2022 issued on March 10, 2022 amended by striking out "January 1, 2024" in clause (b) and substituting "January 1, 2025" and by striking out "January 1, 2025" in clause (c) and substituting "January 1, 2026" (OIC 862/2023)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 1, 2023:

Ontario Securities Commission

Rules and Consequential Amendments Related to SEDAR+

OSC Rule 44-502 Extension to Ontario Instrument 44- 501 Certain Prospectus Requirements for Well-Known Seasoned Issuers

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 104 An Act to Amend the Ombudsperson Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 8, 2023:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2023-550 Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment EC2023-551 Registered Nurses Regulations

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 juin 2023:

Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Décret 979-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les tarifs d'utilisation du service public de recharge rapide pour véhicules électriques

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 1031-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets

Loi sur les biens non réclamés

Décret 1036-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les biens non réclamés

Loi sur les assureurs

Décret 1037-2023 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2022-2023

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Décret 1038-2023 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et nonmembre exigible pour l'année 2022-2023

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Décret 1039-2023 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de cesfrais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2022-202

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Décret 1040-2023 Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôt pour l'année 2022-2023

Loi sur l'administration fiscale

Décret 1041-2023 Règlement de remise d'impôt relative au Programme de solidarité sociale et au Programme de revenu de base pour l'année d'imposition 2022

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Loi sur les cours municipales

Décret 1099-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les critères de fixation de loyer

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1112-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 28, 2023:

Hydro-Québec Act

OC 979-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the rates for using the public fast-charging service for electric vehicles

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:

Environment Quality Act

OC 1031-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects

Unclaimed Property Act

OC 1036-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Unclaimed Property Act

Insurers Act

OC 1037-2023 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2022-2023

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

OC 1038-2023 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2022-2023

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

OC 1039-2023 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2022-2023

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

OC 1040-2023 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2022-2023

Tax Administration Act

OC 1041-2023 Regulation respecting a remission of tax relative to the Social Solidarity Program and the Basic Income Program for the taxation year 2022

Courts of Justice Act

Act respecting municipal courts

OC 1099-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1112-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Safety Code for the construction industry

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 juin 2023:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative à la protection des travailleurs domestiques dans le cadre de la modalité chèque emploi-service

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2024

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2024

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

Loi sur les accidents du travai

Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2024

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances

Code des professions

Règlement sur la formation professionnelle des avocats

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis de radiologie

Loi sur les huissiers de justice

Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels

Règlement sur les politiques de confidentialité des organismes publics recueillant des renseignements personnels par un moyen technologique

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 28, 2023:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation respecting the implementation of an agreement on protection for domestic workers under the service employment paycheque framework

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2024

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2024

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

Workers' Compensation Act

Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2024

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims

Professional Code

By-law respecting the professional training of advocates

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting standards for the issue and holding of radiology permits

Court Bailiffs Act

Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information

Regulation respecting the confidentiality policies of public bodies that collect personal information through technological means

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2023 Modèle d'avis d'assignation établi par le ministre de la Justice — Arrêté numéro 5016 du ministre de la Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:

Charte de la langue française

AM 2023-002 Règlement concernant les exigences de connaissance du français nécessaires pour la délivrance d'une attestation d'études collégiales

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2023 Model summons established by the Minister of Justice — Order 5016 of the Minister of Justice

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:

Charter of the French language

MO 2023-002 Regulation respecting the French knowledge requirements for the issue of an Attestation of College Studies

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:

Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice, SQ 2023, c 18

L'article 1 en vigueur au 24 juillet 2023 (Décret 1100-2023)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:

Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice, SQ 2023, c 18

Section 1 in force July 24, 2023 (OC 1100-2023)

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 juin 2023:

Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Décisions D-2023-068 du 31 mai 2023 et D-2023-072 du 12 juin 2023

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 28, 2023:

Hydro-Québec Act

Decisions D-2023-068 of May 31, 2023 and D-2023-072 of June 12, 2023

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 46/2023 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 45-106) Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 47/2023 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 13-103 and Consequential Amendments to Instruments) Amendment Regulations, 2023 Sask Reg 48/2023 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 13-102) Amendment Regulations, 2023

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 7, 2023:

The Health Information Protection Act

RRS c H-0.021 Reg 2 The Health Information Protection Regulations, 2023

The Energy and Mines Act

Sask Reg 50/2023 The Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2023

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Medical Profession Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 36

Act in force June 30, 2023 (OC 321/2023)

The Health Information Protection Act, SS 1999, c H-0.021

Subsections 17(1), 18(2) and 18(4) in force August 1, 2023 (OC 322/2023)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 23, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench

Chambers sittings

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 30, 2023:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench

Chambers sittings

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

