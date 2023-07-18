Legislation for the period 06/22 to 07/12
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-53
|An Act respecting the recognition of certain Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan, to give effect to treaties with those governments and to make consequential amendments to other Acts
|C-231
|An Act to amend the Criminal Code (assaults against health care professionals and first responders)
|C-275
|An Act to amend the Health of Animals Act (biosecurity on farms)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 5, 2023:
Access to Information Act
|SOR/2023-156
|Regulations Amending the Access to Information Regulations
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
|SOR/2023-157
|Regulations Amending the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2023-144
|Order 2023-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2023-145
|Order 2023-112-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Contraventions Act
|SOR/2023-136
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations
|SOR/2023-137
|Regulations Amending the Contraventions Regulations (Schedule XVIII)
Customs Act
|SOR/2023-152
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (CHFTA)
|SOR/2023-153
|CHFTA Verification of Origin Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2023-150
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff (Extension of a CPTPP Tariff to Brunei)
First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act
|SOR/2023-135
|Squamish Nation Residential Tenancy Regulations
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2023-147
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Fisheries Act
Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
|SOR/2023-129
|Regulations Amending Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and the Fuel Charge Regulations
|SOR/2023-130
|Regulations Amending Part 1 of Schedule 1 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act and the Fuel Charge Regulations, No. 2
|SOR/2023-148
|Order Amending Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|SOR/2023-149
|Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-126
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
|SOR/2023-127
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2023-143
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations
Tax Court of Canada Act
|SOR/2023-151
|Rules Amending Certain Rules Made Under the Tax Court of Canada Act
Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, 1992
|SOR/2023-155
|Regulations Amending the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations (Miscellaneous Program)
United Nations Act
|SOR/2023-134
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:
Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act
- Regulations Amending the Preliminary Screening Requirement Regulations and the Exemption List Regulations
Canada Student Loans Act
Canada Student Financial Assistance Act
- Regulations Amending the Canada Student Loans Regulations and the Canada Student Financial Assistance Regulations
Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act
- Regulations Amending the Wild Animal and Plant Trade Regulations
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
- Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Negotiated Contribution Plans)
- Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Persons who Cannot be Located)
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (RPAS – Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight and Other Operations)
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:
Canada Wildlife Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Radiation Emitting Devices Act
- Regulations Amending the Radiation Emitting Devices Regulations (Laser Products)
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations (Erratum)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, SC 2021, c 23
- Sections 140 and 143 to 148 in force June 30, 2023 (PC 2023-0663)
Strengthening Motor Vehicle Safety for Canadians Act, SC 2018, c 2
- Section 15 in force July 1, 2023 (PC 2023-0658)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
June 22, 2023
- Bill C-22, Canada Disability Benefit Act — Chapter No. 17
- Bill C-9, An Act to amend the Judges Act — Chapter No. 18
- Bill S-8, An Act to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations — Chapter No. 19
- Bill C-224, National Framework on Cancers Linked to Firefighting Act — Chapter No. 20
- Bill C-242, Reuniting Families Act — Chapter No. 21
- Bill C-51, Self-Government Treaty Recognizing the Whitecap Dakota Nation / Wapaha Ska Dakota Oyate Act — Chapter No. 22
- Bill C-18, Online News Act — Chapter No. 23
- Bill C-47, Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1 — Chapter No. 26
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Draft Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX)
- Notice with respect to certain substances under the Chemicals Management Plan
Canada Marine Act
- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2023-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 8, 2023:
Department of Health
- Notice with respect to the extension of the public comment period to August 10, 2023, for proposed fees for natural health products
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:
- PACIFIC LIFE RE LIMITED — Release of assets
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:
- Innovation Federal Credit Union — Designated office for the service of enforcement notices
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 24, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 897866000RR0001] (Erratum)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2023-005
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 1, 2023:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry
- Telecommunications — Satellite services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 8, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 891822249RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Hoses and flexible tubing
- Inquiry — Network conferencing software and audioconferencing systems
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 8, 2023:
Copyright Board
- Commercial Radio Reproduction Tariff (2024-2026)
- SOCAN Tariff 9 – Sports Events (2024-2026)
- SOCAN Tariff 23 – Hotel and Motel In-Room Services (2018-2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 27, 2023:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023
|BC Reg 165/2023
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 161/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 161/2023
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Land Act
|BC Reg 158/2023
|Amends BC Reg 180/2007 — Integrated Land and Resource Registry Regulation
Lobbyists Transparency Act
|BC Reg 166/2023
|Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 165/2023
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 4, 2023:
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 168/2023
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 167/2023
|Amends BC Reg 326/2008 — Demand-Side Measures Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 11, 2023:
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 175/2023
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 176/2023
|Amends BC Regs
168/2009 — Supreme Court Civil Rules
169/2009 — Supreme Court Family Rules
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 170/2023
|Amends BC Reg 63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation
|BC Reg 177/2023
|Amends BC Reg 168/94 — Petroleum Storage and Distribution Facilities Storm Water Regulation
|BC Reg 178/2023
|Amends BC Regs
133/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Environmental Management Act) Regulation
87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation
Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act
|BC Reg 169/2023
|Amends BC Reg 250/2015 — Greenhouse Gas Emission Control Regulation
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 171/2023
|Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation
|BC Reg 172/2023
|Amends BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 179/2023
|Amends BC Regs
89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
422/90 — Offence Act Forms Regulation
|BC Reg 181/2023
|Amends BC Reg 40/2023
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 182/2023
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 27, 2023:
Forest Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 38
- Various provisions in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 153/2023)
- Sections 56, 57 and 61 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 154/2023)
- Section 63 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 155/2023)
- Various provisions in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 156/2023)
- Section 66 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 157/2023)
- Section 70 in force July 15, 2023 (BC Reg 158/2023)
Forest and Range Practices Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 25
- Various provisions in force June 26, 2023, April 24, 2024 and January 1, 2026 (BC Reg 163/2023)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 11, 2023:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 23
- Section 41 (d), (e), (f) and (h) in force July 7, 2023 (BC Reg 169/2023)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c 14
- Various provisions in force January 31, 2024 (BC Reg 179/2023)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16
- Sections 7 and 8 in force July 7, 2023 (BC Reg 173/2023)
Public Service Labour Relations Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 27
- Act in force July 14, 2023 (BC Reg 183/2023)
Societies Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 24
- Various provisions in force July 7, 202 (BC Reg 173/2023)
Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 1
- Sections 6, 9, 24 and 27 in force October 2, 2023 (BC Reg 184/2023)
Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 9
- Act in force July 7, 2023 (BC Reg 174/2023)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Workers Compensation Act
|Man Reg 69/2023
|Occupational Diseases Regulation
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act
|Man Reg 70/2023
|Miscellaneous Provisions Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 71/2023
|Liquor Licensing Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 72/2023
|Cannabis Regulation, amendment
The Buildings Act
|Man Reg 77/2023
|Designated Buildings Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 78/2023
|Manitoba Building Code
|Man Reg 79/2023
|Manitoba Energy Code for Buildings
|Man Reg 80/2023
|Manitoba Plumbing Code
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act (Social Responsibility Fee Repealed), SM 2023, c 8
- Act in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 203/2023)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Revenue Administration Act
|NB Reg 2023-41
|NB Reg 84-247, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Endangered Species Act
|NLR 50/23
|Endangered Species List Regulations (Amendment)
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 47/23
|Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment)
Petroleum Products Act
|NLR 48/23
|Petroleum Products Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:
Student Financial Assistance Act
|NWT Reg R-024-2023
|Student Financial Assistance Regulations, amendment
Workers' Compensation Act
|NWT Reg R-026-2023
|Workers' Compensation General Regulations, amendment
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:
Health Services and Insurance Act
|NS Reg 108/2023
|Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 109/2023
|Insured Dental Services Tariff Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 107/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 111/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Psychologists Act
|NS Reg 106/2023
|Psychologists Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:
An Act to Amend Chapter 32 of the Acts of 2000, the Psychologists Act, SNS 2018, c 19
- Sections 5 to 9 in force June 9, 2023 (NS Reg 105/2023)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:
Cannabis Act
|Nu Reg R-014-2023
|Cannabis Regulations, amendment
Securities Act
|Nu Reg R-015-2023
|System Fees for SEDAR+ Regulations
Business Licence Act
|Nu Reg R-016-2023
|Business Licence and Registration Fee Regulations
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
|O Reg 183/23
|Definitions and Prescribed Provisions, amending O Reg 436/22
|O Reg 184/23
|Definitions and Prescribed Provisions, amending O Reg 436/22
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 186/23
|Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 590/06
Consumer Protection Act, 2002
|O Reg 165/23
|General, amending O Reg 17/05
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 188/23
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Electricity Act, 1998
|O Reg 153/23
|Limitation Periods
|O Reg 161/23
|Adjustments Under Section 25.33 of the Act, amending O Reg 429/04
Gaming Control Act, 1992
|O Reg 136/23
|
General, amending O Reg 78/12
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 144/23
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Juries Act
|O Reg 175/23
|General, amending Reg 680 of RRO 1990
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 176/23
|Transitional Matters, amending O Reg 767/21
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 180/23
|Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22
|O Reg 185/23
|Licensing Powers, amending O Reg 583/06
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 154/23
|Rural or Remote Electricity Rate Protection, amending O Reg 442/01
|O Reg 155/23
|Cost Recovery re Section 79.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 330/09
|O Reg 156/23
|First Nations Delivery Credit (On-Reserve Consumers Under Section 79.4 of the Act), amending O Reg 197/17
|O Reg 157/23
|Distribution Rate-Protected Residential Consumers, amending O Reg 198/17
|O Reg 158/23
|Ontario Electricity Support Program, amending O Reg 14/18
Ontario Fair Hydro Plan Act, 2017
|O Reg 159/23
|Limitation Periods, amending O Reg 30/22
Ontario Rebate for Electricity Consumers Act, 2016
|O Reg 160/23
|General, amending O Reg 363/16
Pharmacy Act
|O Reg 179/23
|General, amending O Reg 202/94
Planning Act
|O Reg 189/23
|Zoning Order — City of Peterborough
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 146/23
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending O Reg 180/22, which amends RRO 950
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
|O Reg 178/23
|Controlled Acts, amending O Reg 900/21, which amends O Reg 107/96
Repair and Storage Liens Act
|O Reg 166/23
|General, amending O Reg 427/15
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
|O Reg 174/23
|Blue Box, amending O Reg 391/21
Supply Chain Management Act (Government, Broader Public Sector and Health Sector Entities), 2019
|O Reg 134/23
|Centralized Supply Chain Ontario, amending O Reg 612/20
Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997
|O Reg 177/23
|Firefighters, amending O Reg 253/07
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022
June 23, 2023
Proposed Approach for Regulations under the Building Ontario Businesses Initiative Act, 2022 — Comments by August 8, 2023
Medicine Act, 1991
June 26, 2023
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is proposing amendments to regulations made under the Medicine Act, 1991, to regulate Physician Assistants — Comments by August 11, 2023
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
June 29, 2023
Consumer Protections Related to New Home Purchase Agreements and Price Escalations — Comments by August 13, 2023
Environmental Registry of Ontario
July 4, 2023
Technical Bulletin - Flooding Hazards: Data Survey and Mapping Specifications — Comments by September 5, 2023
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
July 7, 2023
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 45/22 (General) under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act to restrict which laboratories can perform Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Testing as Part of the Provincial Respiratory Virus Testing Program — Comments by July 27, 2023
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
July 10, 2023
Proposal to amend Ontario Regulation 53/05 and/or create regulations under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to rate regulate certain pumped storage facilities — Comments by August 24, 2023
July 10, 2023
Supporting Critical Transmission Infrastructure in Northeast and Eastern Ontario — Comments by September 8, 2023
Electricity Act, 1998
July 10, 2023
Proposal to amend O. Reg. 509/18 under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by August 24, 2023
Orders In Council
Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act (Budget Measures), 2020, SO 2020, c 36
- Schedule 18, subsection 1(2), which amends the Gaming Control Act, 1992, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 859/2023)
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- Schedule 36, sections 2 to 9 and 25 to 28, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force July 1, 2023 (OIC 860/2023)
- Schedule 36, sections 1, 10 to 22, and 24, which amend the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023)
- Schedule 36, section 29, which amends the City of Toronto Act, 2006, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023)
- Schedule 36, section 30, which amends the Municipal Act, 2001, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 860/2023)
- Schedule 20, subsections 1(1) and (2), which amend the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Act, in force June 30, 2023 (OIC 863/2023)
Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 26
- Schedule 3, sections 16 to 38 and 60, being the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)
- Schedule 3, section 65, which amends the Consumer Protection Act, 2002, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)
- Schedule 3, section 66, which amends the Highway 407 Act, 1998, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)
- Schedule 3, subsections 67(3) and (4), which amend the Highway Traffic Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)
- Schedule 3, section 68, which amends the Repair and Storage Liens Act, in force January 1, 2024 (OIC 861/2023)
Transportation Statute Law Amendment Act (Making Ontario's Roads Safer), 2015, SO 2015, c 14
- Order in Council 578/2022 issued on March 10, 2022 amended by striking out "January 1, 2024" in clause (b) and substituting "January 1, 2025" and by striking out "January 1, 2025" in clause (c) and substituting "January 1, 2026" (OIC 862/2023)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 1, 2023:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Rules and Consequential Amendments Related to SEDAR+
- OSC Rule 44-502 Extension to Ontario Instrument 44- 501 Certain Prospectus Requirements for Well-Known Seasoned Issuers
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|104
|An Act to Amend the Ombudsperson Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 8, 2023:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2023-550
|Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
|EC2023-551
|Registered Nurses Regulations
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 juin 2023:
Loi sur Hydro-Québec
|Décret 979-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les tarifs d'utilisation du service public de recharge rapide pour véhicules électriques
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 1031-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
Loi sur les biens non réclamés
|Décret 1036-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur les biens non réclamés
Loi sur les assureurs
|Décret 1037-2023
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2022-2023
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
|Décret 1038-2023
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et nonmembre exigible pour l'année 2022-2023
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|Décret 1039-2023
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de cesfrais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2022-202
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|Décret 1040-2023
|Détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôt pour l'année 2022-2023
Loi sur l'administration fiscale
|Décret 1041-2023
|Règlement de remise d'impôt relative au Programme de solidarité sociale et au Programme de revenu de base pour l'année d'imposition 2022
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Loi sur les cours municipales
|Décret 1099-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les critères de fixation de loyer
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 1112-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 28, 2023:
Hydro-Québec Act
|OC 979-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the rates for using the public fast-charging service for electric vehicles
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1031-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
Unclaimed Property Act
|OC 1036-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Unclaimed Property Act
Insurers Act
|OC 1037-2023
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2022-2023
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
|OC 1038-2023
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2022-2023
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|OC 1039-2023
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2022-2023
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|OC 1040-2023
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2022-2023
Tax Administration Act
|OC 1041-2023
|Regulation respecting a remission of tax relative to the Social Solidarity Program and the Basic Income Program for the taxation year 2022
Courts of Justice Act
Act respecting municipal courts
|OC 1099-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the selection procedure of candidates for the office of judge of the Court of Québec, municipal court judge and presiding justice of the peace
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 1112-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Safety Code for the construction industry
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 juin 2023:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement sur la mise en Suvre de l'entente relative à la protection des travailleurs domestiques dans le cadre de la modalité chèque emploi-service
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l'année 2024
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
- Règlement sur la table des revenus bruts annuels d'emplois convenables pour l'année 2024
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies
professionnelles
Loi sur les accidents du travai
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2024
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances
Code des professions
- Règlement sur la formation professionnelle des avocats
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes de délivrance et de détention des permis de radiologie
Loi sur les huissiers de justice
- Règlement modifiant le Tarif d'honoraires des huissiers de justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des
organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements
personnels
Loi modernisant des dispositions législatives en matière de protection des renseignements personnels
- Règlement sur les politiques de confidentialité des organismes publics recueillant des renseignements personnels par un moyen technologique
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 28, 2023:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation respecting the implementation of an agreement on protection for domestic workers under the service employment paycheque framework
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
An Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2024
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
- Regulation respecting the table of gross annual income from suitable employments for 2024
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational
diseases
Workers' Compensation Act
- Regulation respecting the table of income replacement indemnities payable under the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases and of indemnities payable under the Workers' Compensation Act for 2024
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims
Professional Code
- By-law respecting the professional training of advocates
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting standards for the issue and holding of radiology permits
Court Bailiffs Act
- Regulation to amend the Tariff of fees of court bailiffs
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public
bodies and the Protection of personal information
Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information
- Regulation respecting the confidentiality policies of public bodies that collect personal information through technological means
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2023
|Modèle d'avis d'assignation établi par le ministre de la Justice — Arrêté numéro 5016 du ministre de la Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:
Charte de la langue française
|AM 2023-002
|Règlement concernant les exigences de connaissance du français nécessaires pour la délivrance d'une attestation d'études collégiales
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2023
|Model summons established by the Minister of Justice — Order 5016 of the Minister of Justice
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:
Charter of the French language
|MO 2023-002
|Regulation respecting the French knowledge requirements for the issue of an Attestation of College Studies
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 juillet 2023:
Loi modifiant la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires afin notamment de donner suite à l'Entente entre la juge en chef de la Cour du Québec et le ministre de la Justice, SQ 2023, c 18
- L'article 1 en vigueur au 24 juillet 2023 (Décret 1100-2023)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 5, 2023:
Act to amend the Courts of Justice Act to, in particular, give effect to the agreement between the chief judge of the Court of Québec and the Minister of Justice, SQ 2023, c 18
- Section 1 in force July 24, 2023 (OC 1100-2023)
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 juin 2023:
Loi sur Hydro-Québec
- Décisions D-2023-068 du 31 mai 2023 et D-2023-072 du 12 juin 2023
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 juillet 2023:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 28, 2023:
Hydro-Québec Act
- Decisions D-2023-068 of May 31, 2023 and D-2023-072 of June 12, 2023
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 30, 2023:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 46/2023
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 45-106) Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 47/2023
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 13-103 and Consequential Amendments to Instruments) Amendment Regulations, 2023
|Sask Reg 48/2023
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 13-102) Amendment Regulations, 2023
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 7, 2023:
The Health Information Protection Act
|RRS c H-0.021 Reg 2
|The Health Information Protection Regulations, 2023
The Energy and Mines Act
|Sask Reg 50/2023
|The Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive Amendment Regulations, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Medical Profession Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 36
- Act in force June 30, 2023 (OC 321/2023)
The Health Information Protection Act, SS 1999, c H-0.021
- Subsections 17(1), 18(2) and 18(4) in force August 1, 2023 (OC 322/2023)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 23, 2023:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench
- Chambers sittings
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 30, 2023:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench
- Chambers sittings
Yukon / Yukon
