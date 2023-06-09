Canada:
What's The Big Picture In The Canadian Economy?
09 June 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
John Manley appears on CTV's Power Play to discuss a big
picture view of Canada's economy, including:
- aligning fiscal policy and monetary policy;
- lowering and stabilizing inflation;
- the likelihood of a recession;
- supply chain issues; and
- the state of the labour market and wage increases.
