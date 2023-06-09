John Manley appears on CTV's Power Play to discuss a big picture view of Canada's economy, including:

  • aligning fiscal policy and monetary policy;
  • lowering and stabilizing inflation;
  • the likelihood of a recession;
  • supply chain issues; and
  • the state of the labour market and wage increases.

