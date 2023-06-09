ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Canada

Rich Friend, Poor Friend Lawyers Financial Money. Some days, it seems simple enough. We trade our time and skills for it, then trade it for things to eat and a place to sleep. But other days?

Navigating Fundamental Long-Term Issues For Boards In Times Of Crisis: Risk Management Considerations McCarthy Tétrault LLP In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine triggered a fresh series of crises and disruptions for boards and corporate leaders to address.

Faire face aux enjeux à long terme auxquels les conseils d'administration sont confrontés en temps de crise et tenir compte des risques McCarthy Tétrault LLP Ce qui suit est tiré de notre publication intitulée « Se frayer un chemin et anticiper l'avenir en temps de crise...

With Or Without Prejudice? WeirFoulds LLP A recent court decision in Ontario reminds us of the significant implications when communications are characterized as having been made "without prejudice".

Long-term Supply Agreements And High Inflation — What Businesses Need To Know McCarthy Tétrault LLP Amid high inflation, a long-term supply agreement ("LTSA") can be an albatross. Exiting LTSAs is difficult but not impossible under Canadian law. Just how difficult depends on the contract...