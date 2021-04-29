June 03, 2021

1:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Register

Webinar

Login details will be provided after you register.

(Note that the time is in EST.)

Preparing you for a changing world

We are pleased to invite you to an exclusive online event featuring renowned speaker, Peter Zeihan. This compelling presentation will provide insights and a vivid account of how geographic, demographic and industry trends impact the Canadian economy and broader global system.

To gain further understanding of how to prepare for the uncertain future of global trade, members of BLG's leadership team John Murphy, Prema Thiele and Alan Ross will host a Q&A session with Peter following his keynote presentation.

About the speaker

Peter Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist, speaker and writer of bestselling books: The Accidental Superpower, The Absent Superpower and Disunited Nations. To learn more about Peter, click here.

Would you like to participate? Please submit any questions you would like addressed through the RSVP email.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.