POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Canada

Defending Consumer Protection Class Actions In Canada Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Consumer protection class actions are increasing across Canada.

Lessons Learned From The New Financial Consumer Protection Framework Torys LLP On June 30, 2022, the long-awaited Bank Act (Canada) (BA) consumer protection framework (the Framework) comes into force. The Framework, which was originally introduced...

Claims Against Educational Institutions – It's Not Just Academic Anymore Rogers Partners LLP This paper seeks to explore an emerging area in education law, specifically, the right and ability of students to sue educational institutions in court for a compromised education.

Revue Des Décisions Récentes De La Cour D'appel Du Québec En Matière De Protection Du Consommateur Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Au Québec, le droit de la consommation évolue régulièrement et la Loi sur la protection du consommateur (L.P.C.) continue de faire l'objet de plusieurs décisions des tribunaux chaque mois.

Ontario Consumer Protection: New Special Rules For Water Heater Agreements Cassels New amendments to the Consumer Protection Act (Ontario) made in December 2014 in respect of water heater agreements will come into force on April 1, 2015.