BCFSA Issues Guideline on Home Warranty Claims and Complaints Management

BCFSA has issued a Home Warranty Claims and Complaints Management Guideline (The Guideline) outlining expectations for all home warranty insurers authorized in British Columbia (Home Warranty Insurers) in response to ongoing claims and complaints handling issues. The Guideline addresses three areas where home warranty insurers should strengthen their processes and practices:

Management's oversight of claims and complaint handling; Claims and complaints handling policies and procedures; Claims and complaint file maintenance.

BCFSA expects that all property and casualty insurance companies consider the Guideline when setting or revising their claims and complaints management policies and processes.