September 16, 2021 09:00 - 10:00

More than two years after the new Bank Act consumer protection provisions received Royal Assent, the much-anticipated regulations supporting the framework were publicly released on August 18.

The new regulations are critical to fully understanding the impacts of the new framework. Join our lawyers as they examine the important aspects of the regulations, what it means for banks and how they can best prepare for when the new requirements come into force on June 30, 2022.

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. presentation

8:45 a.m. webinar opens

New York: This program contains 1.0 Areas of Professional Practice Credit.

Ontario: This program is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive Hour.

