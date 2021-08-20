Canada:
Reviewing The New Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations
September 16, 2021 09:00 - 10:00
More than two years after the new Bank
Act consumer protection provisions received Royal Assent,
the much-anticipated regulations supporting the framework were
publicly released on August 18.
The new regulations are critical to fully understanding the
impacts of the new framework. Join our lawyers as they
examine the important aspects of the regulations, what it means for
banks and how they can best prepare for when the new requirements
come into force on June 30, 2022.
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. presentation
8:45 a.m. webinar opens
Click here to register.
New York: This program contains 1.0 Areas of Professional
Practice Credit.
Ontario: This program is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive
Hour.
